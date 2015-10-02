Megadeth Premiere New Song, "Fatal Illusion"

Megadeth have premiered a new song, "Fatal Illusion," their first new track since 2013's Super Collider.

The song is the first official taste of the band's upcoming new album, which features two new band members—Lamb of God's Chris Adler on drums and Kiko Loureiro on lead guitar.

"Over the years, we've always said, 'We're going back to our roots,'" Dave Mustaine told Rolling Stone earlier this year. "But the naysayers, they just want [Megadeth's 1990 album] Rust in Peace 20 times, which is never going to happen. Because I've never written the same song twice. Unlike a lot of other rock and metal bands that rely on a set formula, I try and make the songs all different.

"The funny thing, though, was that when [David] Ellefson was doing the bass tracks I was telling him, 'This is the "Tornado of Souls" part,' 'This is the "Bad Omen" part,' 'This is the "Black Friday" part,' 'This is the "Holy Wars" part,'" he continued, referencing songs from Rust in Peace and Peace Sells ... but Who's Buying?

"A lot of the things were in that kind of vein. Now, is it going back in time? Hell, I don't know. But I like what I'm hearing."

