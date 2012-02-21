Megadeth, Rob Zombie Announce Co-Headlining Tour Dates

After this year's run of Gigantour is finished, Megadeth will be hitting the road for a short tour with Rob Zombie that kicks off on May 11 and will lead up to the two bands' appearance at this year's Rocklahoma Festival. Get all the dates below.

Along with Megadeth and Rob Zombie, this year's Rocklahoma festival also features performances from Slash, Creed, Chickenfoot, Chevelle, Volbeat and more. You can check out the full lineup here.

Rob Zombie will also be co-headlining this year's Rock on the Range festival with Incubus.

Megadeth, Rob Zombie 2012 Tour Dates