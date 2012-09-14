Members of Judas Priest, Dream Theater, Deep Purple and More to Appear on New Who Tribute Album

Members of Judas Priest, Dream Theater, Deep Purple, Mountain, Def Leppard, Yes, Asia and more are scheduled to appear on Who Are You: An All Star Tribute to The Who, which will be released October 2 via Cleopatra Records.

The compilation album comes during what has been a busy year for Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey. Townshend's autobiography is due to hit bookshelves in early October, a Quadrophenia documentary hit selected theaters this summer, and the band have announced a fall Quadrophenia tour.

Who Are You Track Listing: