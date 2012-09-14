Members of Judas Priest, Dream Theater, Deep Purple and More to Appear on New Who Tribute Album

Members of Judas Priest, Dream Theater, Deep Purple, Mountain, Def Leppard, Yes, Asia and more are scheduled to appear on Who Are You: An All Star Tribute to The Who, which will be released October 2 via Cleopatra Records.
The compilation album comes during what has been a busy year for Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey. Townshend's autobiography is due to hit bookshelves in early October, a Quadrophenia documentary hit selected theaters this summer, and the band have announced a fall Quadrophenia tour.
Who Are You Track Listing:
- 1. “Eminence Front” featuring John Wetton (Asia), K.K. Downing (Judas Priest), Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater)
- 2. “Baba O’Riley” featuring Nektar, Jerry Goodman (Mahavishnu Orchestra)
- 3. “I Can See for Miles” featuring Mark Lindsay (Paul Revere & the Raiders), Wayne Kramer (MC5)
- 4. “Love Reign O’er Me” featuring Joe Elliot (Def Leppard), Rick Wakeman (Yes), Huw Lloyd-Langton (Hawkwind), Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge)
- 5. “My Generation” featuring Knox (The Vibrators), Dave Davies (The Kinks), Rat Scabies (The Damned)
- 6. “The Kids Are Alright” featuring the Ravonettes
- 7. “Won't Get Fooled Again” featuring Sweet
- 8. “Anyway Anyhow Anywhere” featuring Todd Rundgren, Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge)
- 9. “I Can't Explain” featuring Iggy Pop
- 10. “Behind Blue Eyes” featuring Pat Travers
- 11. “Magic Bus” featuring Peter Noone (Herman’s Hermits), Peter Banks (Yes), Ginger Baker (Cream)
- 12. “Who Are You” featuring Gretchen Wilson, Randy Bachman (Bachman-Turner Overdrive)
- 13. “Pinball Wizard” featuring Terry Reid, Mike Pinera (Blues Image), Brad Gillis (Night Ranger)
- 14. “Squeeze Box” featuring John Wesley (Porcupine Tree), David Cross (King Crimson)
- 15. “Bargain” featuring .38 Special, Ted Turner (Wishbone Ash), Ian Paice (Deep Purple)
- 16. “The Seeker” featuring Joe Lynn Turner (Rainbow), Leslie West (Mountain)