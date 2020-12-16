Mesa/Boogie’s beloved high-gain Rectifier Series has long been the guitar amp of choice for rock and metal players, from the Dual and Triple Recs to the Mini-Rectifier and Recto-Verb 25.

Now the company has introduced the Badlander Series, a Rectifier for the modern age. The next-level amps are aimed at a new generation of gain-seeking guitarists looking for tight, percussive and crushing tone, while also desiring increased options and versatility.

Hand-wired at the company’s Petaluma, California headquarters, the new Badlander 100 and Badlander 50 are all-tube amps packed with EL34 power and 12AX7 preamp tubes, with a rear bias switch for an option of swapping in 6L6s for enhanced sub-lows and smoother top end.

The Badlander 100 also boasts a front-panel global power switch (Class A/B) to choose between 100, 50 or 20 watts, while the Badlander 50 offers either 50- or 20-watt options.

Features on both amps include two fully independent, footswitchable channels, each with three Mode Channel Cloning. Channels 1 and 2 feature Channel Cloned Clean, Crunch and Crush Modes, with Independent Gain, Treble, Mid, Bass, Presence and Master controls.

What's more, flip the amp around and you’ll find a fully buffered, tube-driven, series FX loop and a channel-assignable eight-position CabClone IR virtual cabinet select. Via the IR, players can go direct silently with or without a cabinet, for recording, stage or headphone practicing, offering incredible flexibility, portability and convenience.

Additionally, the CabClone IR functions as both a cabinet simulator and reactive amp load, and comes preloaded with eight authentic Mesa dynamic and ribbon “mic’d” cabinet IRs (spanning Rectifier, Lone Star, California Tweed and more designs). Users can also download, store and use existing or new IRs of their choice via USB connection.

The Badlander 100 is available in both head and rackmount head formats, while the Badlander 50 is offered in head, rackmount head and 1x12 combo iterations.

To check out one of these "Bad" boys for yourself, head over to Mesa/Boogie.