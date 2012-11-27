Meshuggah, Animals As Leaders Announce 2013 North American Tour Dates

Meshuggah have announced that they will be returning to North American in 2013 for an extensive headlining tour which will see them supported by Animals as Leaders and Intronaut. Full dates can be found below.

“Finally we're getting our asses back over the pond to deliver a second helping of the Ophidian trek across North America," says guitarist Marten Hagstrom. "We are excited. We will see you there!”

Meshuggah are still supporting their latest album, Koloss, which was released earlier this year. The album saw the band strip down their arrangements, refocusing their calculating minds on different aspects of their music.

“Actually, I’d say that the songs on Koloss are as challenging as anything off obZen,” guitarist Fredrik Thordendal told Guitar World earlier this year. “They might sound easier, but they aren’t. They’re just hard…in a different way.”

Hagstrom added, "‘Bleed’ and ‘Dancers to a Discordant System’ are the most challenging [tracks on obZen], but we can still play them. But going into Koloss, we didn’t think about that. Even though we might say to ourselves, ‘It would be nice if we’d write some songs that we can actually play live,’ it doesn’t come into effect when we’re writing; it’s just about creating cool shit.”

Meshuggah, Animals as Leaders, Intronaut 2013 Tour Dates