Swedish tech metal masters Meshuggah have just debuted their new video for "I Am Colossus," from their 2012 full-length Koloss.

Taking a cue from their longtime friends Tool, the band—which includes vocalist Jens Kidman, guitarists Fredrik Thordendal and Marten Hagstrom, bassist Dick Lovgren and drummer Tomas Haake—has opted to bring "I Am Colossus" to life through some dark, creepy animations.

Check out the vid below: