Meshuggah Offering Free Download of New Song, "I Am Colossus"

We're just a week away from the much-anticipated release of Meshuggah's new album, Koloss, and the band have just announced that they're giving away a track from the album. You can download "I Am Colossus" here, courtesy of Scion AV, as well as stream the track below.

“‘I Am Colossus’ is way more straightforward than the thrash metal we grew up with," said drummer Tomas Haake. "At the same time, it does pose its own difficulties for us as players. It will probably be one of the first songs we attempt to play on tour. The solo - which is basically two long notes that are slow bends - just turned out beautiful. Such an understatement as a guitar solo. Sometimes a slow song is just as aggressive as a fast one.”

Koloss is out next Tuesday, March 27, via Nuclear Blast.