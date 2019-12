Swedish tech-metal band Meshuggah have just premiered the official music video for their song "Demiurge." Check it out below (via Drum Magazine).

The whiplash-inducing video was filmed during the band's stop at New York City's Terminal 5 on last year's headlining tour by director Anthony Dubois.

"Demiurge" is taken from the band's most recent album, Koloss, which was released back in March.