“A better Djent tone than anybody I’ve heard and his secret sauce is literally pasta remnants”: Guitarist proves anything can Djent by ripping Meshuggah with an elastic band and Tupperware

A Canadian guitarist has turned an empty Tupperware box into a guitar, bass, and full drum kit – and his jams are breaking the internet

A content creator has found a new way to make your lunch break Djent – by turning an empty Tupperware-style container and elastic band into a full ensemble and using them to rip through Meshuggah’s Bleed.

In a story that feels made for the internet, Devin Taylor, who goes by the username Fountane on Instagram, has transformed the humble food vessel into an electric guitar, bass guitar, and drum kit with the help of some nifty plugins. 

