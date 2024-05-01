“A better Djent tone than anybody I’ve heard and his secret sauce is literally pasta remnants”: Guitarist proves anything can Djent by ripping Meshuggah with an elastic band and Tupperware

A content creator has found a new way to make your lunch break Djent – by turning an empty Tupperware-style container and elastic band into a full ensemble and using them to rip through Meshuggah’s Bleed.

In a story that feels made for the internet, Devin Taylor, who goes by the username Fountane on Instagram, has transformed the humble food vessel into an electric guitar, bass guitar, and drum kit with the help of some nifty plugins.

First, he stretches an elastic band across the container's top and plucks away for a bass-y timbre. This is put through Neural DSP’s Fortin Nameless X plugin, resulting in an admittedly-rather-great guitar tone.

By pulling the two strands of elastic apart, he's able to alter its pitch. He then pitches the band to key, and drops a second track down an octave to create a bass using Neural DSP’s Parallax bass plugin.

For drums, he lets the elastic band slap onto the plastic box's base, which is then put through a vocoder to create a snare sound. This track is also doubled with an octave down to give it more body.

By scratching his fingernails on the box and putting the result through a vocoder and a spectral resonator, he’s able to conjure a crash-like cymbal sound, while the kick drum comes from tapping on its bass with his fingers.

The result is surprisingly quite spectacular, and will certainly make all Guitar World staff see lunch breaks in a different light.

Naturally, the comments section is rife with comedy gold, but our favorite has to be: “Some guy on the internet has a better djent tone than anybody I’ve heard and his secret sauce is literally pasta remnants.”

It truly is a wild creative experiment – one that seemingly proves tone is in the hands in a slightly more ridiculous fashion than usual.