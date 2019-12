Meshuggah's new album, Koloss, is out tomorrow in North America, and if you're still on the fence about picking it up, the band are now streaming the entire album at iamaleak.com.

You also can still pick up a free download of "I Am Colossus" here, courtesy of Scion/AV.

Meshuggah will be hitting the road at the end of April to embark on a North American tour with Baroness and Decapitated. You can get all of the dates for the tour here.

Once again, Koloss is out tomorrow via Nuclear Blast.