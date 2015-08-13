Metal Allegiance to Launch Self-Titled Debut Album at BackStory Live Interview Event

BackStory, a series of curated live, feature-length interviews with iconic artists and musicians, announces metal heavyweights David Ellefson (Megadeth), Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs), Alex Skolnick (Testament) and Mark Menghi of Metal Allegiance as upcoming guests for an exclusive live interview focusing on the band’s self-titled debut album, and much more.

The interview will take place on the album’s launch date, September 18 at AOL studios in New York City. Tickets are now available for purchase.

Metal Allegiance’s upcoming self-titled album is as pulverizing, energetic, atmospheric, and awe-inspiring as fans of the jaw-dropping list of associated bands should expect. Metal Allegiance contains appearances by Philip H. Anselmo, Charlie Benante, Chuck Billy, D. Randall Blythe, Rex Brown, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, Phil Demmel, David Ellefson, Alissa White-Gluz, Matthew K. Heafy, Gary Holt, Jamey Jasta, Chris Jericho, Andreas Kisser, Misha Mansoor, Mark Osegueda, Tim “Ripper” Owens, dUg Pinnick, Mike Portnoy, Troy Sanders, Cristina Scabbia, Alex Skolnick, Steve “Zetro” Souza and Ben Weinman.

Founder Mark Menghi describes his relationship with Ellefson, Portnoy and Skolnick in terms of brotherhood – and it was those four who buckled down to write the first batch of original, all-new material for the Metal Allegiance album. More about Metal Allegiance at metalallegiance.com.

Hosted by legendary music journalist Brad Tolinski, the BackStory event on September 18 will allow guests to enjoy a seat at an exclusive, career-spanning live interview. Each ticket includes a seat in the studio audience, the new Metal Allegiance CD, a meet-and-greet with the four core members, and complementary beverages.

BackStory kicked off in mid-June with guitar and production mastermind Nile Rodgers, who discussed his two-day, all-star event, FreakOut! Let’s Dance Festival, and continued with guitar icon Joe Satriani in July, who talked about his latest release, Shockwave Supernova. Upcoming events include launches with The Zombies, Timbaland and more.

The BackStory live interview series is produced by Tolinski and Laura B. Whitmore. Best known as the editor-in-chief of Guitar World Magazine for 25 years, Tolinski is a respected journalist and the author of Light and Shade: Conversations with Jimmy Page. Throughout his career, Tolinski has skillfully interviewed hundreds of musicians and plays guitar, violin and mandolin himself. Whitmore is a respected music industry marketer, the founder of the Women’s International Music Network, a journalist and editor and a singer/songwriter.

To find out more or purchase tickets to BackStory events, go to backstoryevents.com.