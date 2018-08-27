Metal Allegiance Unveil Official Video for 'Bound by Silence'

Metal Allegiance, featuring David Ellefson (Megadeth), Alex Skolnick (Testament), Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, ex-Dream Theater) and Mark Menghi—will issue their sophomore effort, Volume II­—Power Drunk Majesty, on September 7 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. In anticipation of the album’s release, they have shared the official video for the new song "Bound by Silence," featuring Armored Saint and former Anthrax vocalist John Bush

Commented Alex Skolnick: "Bringing in John Bush to sing on 'Bound by Silence' feels like a real coup. He has the perfect voice for this track musically, as well as the ability capture the intensity of the lyrics in terms of storytelling. A great addition the Metal Allegiance family."

Said Mark Menghi: "'Bound by Silence' tells the true tale of an amazing Vietnam War vet, a brave soul who told me his incredible story with only a few months left to live due to pancreatic cancer. It's a very personal song to me. I've since come to learn he recently passed on while leaving a great legacy behind. Forever bound by silence."

Other guest musicians on Volume II—Power Drunk Majesty include Trevor Strnad (The Black Dahlia Murder), Max Cavalera (Soulfly), Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth (Overkill), Mark Tornillo (Accept), Floor Jansen (Nightwish) and Johan Hegg (Amon Amarth). The album also marks the return of Mark Oseguesda (Death Angel) and Troy Sanders (Mastodon).

Volume II—Power Drunk Majesty track listing:

01. The Accuser (feat. Trevor Strnad)

02. Bound by Silence (feat. John Bush)

03. Mother of Sin (feat. Bobby Blitz)

04. Terminal Illusion (feat. Mark Tornillo)

05. King With a Paper Crown (feat. Johan Hegg)

06. Voodoo of the Godsend (feat. Max Cavalera)

07. Liars & Thieves (feat. Troy Sanders)

08. Impulse Control (feat. Mark Osegueda)

09. Power Drunk Majesty (Part I) (feat. Mark Osegueda)

10. Power Drunk Majesty (Part II) (feat. Floor Jansen)