“Big thank you to Metallica for giving you that song. That doesn't happen very often”: 11-year-old metal guitarist nails Master of Puppets on America’s Got Talent – with Dave Mustaine’s signature model

By
published

Maya Neelakantan had previously covered Papa Roach's Last Resort on AGT and gone viral for her Tool covers

Maya Neelakantan playing a Gibson Flying V on stage, with a drummer in the background
(Image credit: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

11-year-old shredder Maya Neelakantan has gone viral again for her epic rendition of Metallica’s Master of Puppets at the America’s Got Talent quarterfinals. The young guitarist had previously covered Papa Roach's Last Resort in front of a packed live audience at the AGT auditions.

This time, however, Maya Neelakantan was accompanied by a full band. She wielded a Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP in a silver metallic finish – perhaps a nod to the Megadeth leader's early tenure with the group – and performed the Metallica classic before exclaiming, “AGT, are you ready?”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.