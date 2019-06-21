Flashback: Check Out a ‘Metal Method’ Video from 1988

Since 1982, Doug Marks has been helping guitarists learn the ins and outs of metal guitar playing with his Metal Method instruction videos.

What started out as a supplement to help Marks achieve his dream of taking on the metal world with his own band quickly became one of the most enduring and successful mail-order guitar lesson courses in history.

From its origins on audio cassette tapes, Marks’ Metal Method developed into a video series that has been updated several times over the years.

For those who are nostalgic for the original videos (and Eighties hairstyles), Marks has uploaded many of them to YouTube.

And enjoy this blast from the past!