Metal Mike to Host Marathon Metal Guitar Lessons Event on October 27

Guitar World columnist and GuitarWorld.com blogger “Metal” Mike Chlasciak will host a special day-long heavy-metal-guitar teaching and coaching event on October 27.

The marathon event, which will take place at his Metal Heroes Music Academy in Old Bridge, New Jersey, kicks off at 11 a.m.

The event is open to players of all levels and is set to concentrate on several heavy-metal-guitar-related topics, including lead and rhythm playing, riff and song writing, dialing in a proper guitar tone and more. This is your chance to dive deeper and explore the material from Mike’s “Metal For Life” columns.

Metal Heroes Music Academy is at Aarius Recording Complex, 4420 Bordentown Ave., Old Bridge, New Jersey. Metal Heroes is a meeting place for like-minded musicians who share a passion for heavy metal. At the academy, Mike often presents lessons, clinics and workshops for players of all levels.

If you are interested in the Halloween Lesson Event, e-mail MetalMike@MetalMike.net for a reply with more information.