“There's various tunings, and also things that happen naturally, like strings breaking and guitars going out of tune”: Metallica are currently touring with a whopping 64 guitars – and 36 need to be ready to go at any given moment

The huge arsenal of guitars and basses is part of a mammoth production that includes 6,000 guitar picks that are needed to make each night a success

If you need a new excuse to buy more guitars, try this: Metallica’s M72 world tour includes an arsenal of 64 electric guitars, 32 of which need to be riff-ready at any given moment.

Phil Weller
