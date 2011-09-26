Metallica and Lou Reed Streaming New Song, "The View"

If a 30-second clip wasn't enough for you, Metallica & Lou Reed have now posted their new song, "The View," in its entirety for streaming. You can listen below.

The track is the first single to be taken from the collaborative album by Reed and Metallica, Lulu, and will be available as a digital download this coming Tuesday, September 27.

'Loutallica' recently ran into a bit of trouble trying to promote their new album, as posters featuring the cover art for Lulu were banned in the London Underground for resembling graffiti too closely.

Lulu is set for release on November 1.