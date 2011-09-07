Metallica and Lou Reed Unveil Full 'Lulu' Track Listing

Metallica and Lou Reed -- or 'Loutallica,' as it seems everyone is calling them now -- have unveiled the final track listing for their upcoming album, Lulu, which is set for release on November 1.

You can check out the full track listing below.

The recording sessions that lead to Lulu were originally going to feature Metallica collaborating with the legendary Velvet Underground frontman on a selection of lesser known Lou Reed songs, however the idea soon became to record 10 new songs that Reed had written for a Berlin production of the 'Lulu Plays,' a pair of plays written by German playwright Frank Wedekind.

Lulu was recorded at a much quicker pace than Metallica typically work at, with many first takes being used in the final product.

"We very quickly cobbled the songs together and then recorded them," Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett recently told Mojo. "And then Lou says, 'That's great! Let's move on.' And that's just so diametrically opposed to the way we work. We will hammer a song for months and months, and then end up not using it."

Lulu Track Listing: