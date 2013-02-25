Metallica Announce Lineup for 2013 Orion Music + More Festival

Metallica, in conjunction with C3 Presents, have announced the lineup for the 2013 Orion Music + More Festival, to take place at Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan, June 8 and 9.

Headliners will include Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rise Against, Deftones and Bassnectar, while the festival will also feature other acts including Gogol Bordello, Foals, Tomahawk, The Joy Formidable, Death Grips and local Detroit bands The Dirtbombs, Death and Battlecross. The full lineup below is listed below.

“Last year’s Orion Music + More Festival was hands down the highlight of the Metallica calendar. A great time was had by all, especially the band members,” said Lars Ulrich. “The fact that it also resonated with enough of our fans and friends that it warrants another go-around in ’13 is beyond exciting. I can think of no better place than the Motor City, with its rich and diverse history of music, for the second ride on our Orion festival train. Bring it the fuck on!”

Orion Music + More will feature more than 30 bands across five live music stages plus a lifestyle element that reflects each of Metallica’s band members many personal interests. Detroit will see the return of James Hetfield’s Custom Car & Motorcycle Show, Kirk Hammett’s Crypt, Lars Ulrich’s Hit the Lights Film Tent and Robert Trujillo’s Vans Vert Ramp alongside the Metallica Museum and many other fan favorite attractions.

The inaugural Orion Music + More was held in 2012 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with headliners Metallica, Arctic Monkeys and Avenged Sevenfold. The two-day festival was met with praise from both fans and critics alike.

The Metallica Met Club fan club presale starts 10 a.m. EST February 26 and runs through 10 p.m. EST February 28. Met Club members get first dibs on buying festival tickets with a couple of options to choose from:

A Super Special Price at $125 including all fees for a 2-Day Pass OR

The MET CLUB ULTRA 2-DAY PASS, which includes Front of Stage Viewing for Metallica’s set, Exclusive Ultra Lounge Access & More for $225 including all fees!

Orion Music + More E-list members will get a chance to purchase $150 2-Day Passes before they go on-sale to the public. This presale starts February 27 at 10am (Eastern) and runs through February 28th at 10pm (Eastern).

Tickets will go on-sale to the public on March 1 at 10am (Eastern) for $150 for a 2-Day Pass including all fees. Visit OrionmMusicAndmMore.com to buy tickets.

Stay tuned for additional Orion Music + More announcements.