Metallica announce two U.S. stadium shows with Greta Van Fleet, Ice Nine Kills

Metallica have announced two U.S. stadium shows, which – the band said – will be their only American stadium shows of the summer.

Set to take place at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York on August 11 and PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 14, the shows will be opened by Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.

In addition to a spring South American tour and European festival run in June and July, the thrash titans also have two American festival performances scheduled for May – a May 27 appearance at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival and a May 29 performance at the Boston Calling festival – in addition to a show tomorrow (February 25) night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Image credit: Live Nation)

Though mostly kept off the road by COVID-19, Metallica still had a tremendous 2021, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their landmark Black Album with a massive reissue of the record-setting LP and The Metallica Blacklist, a mammoth, 53-artist tribute to the album.

2021 also marked their 40th anniversary as a band overall, a milestone they celebrated by essentially taking over San Francisco for a weekend in December.

The quartet performed two massive shows at the city's Chase Center on December 17 and 19 that were filled with rare tracks and deep cuts, and livestreamed for free via Amazon Prime and Amazon Music.

That weekend – December 16 - December 19, 2021 – the band also hosted a block party, a concert by garage punk rockers White Reaper – opened by Lars Ulrich's sons' band, Taipei Houston – a show by Kamasi Washington, and several events pertaining to Blackened Whiskey, all in San Francisco.

For tickets to the band's 2022 shows and more info, point your browser over to Metallica's website.