Metallica Post Update on 3D Film, Announce Addition of Director Nimrod Antal

It's hard to juggle all the news surrounding Metallica these days -- summer shows, a new album, a 3D film, their own music festival -- so we can only guess what those guys are going through.

While their 3D film isn't set to appear in theaters until the summer of 2013, the band are actively working on the project and have just announced signing on director Nimrod Antal and producer Charlotte Huggins.

A post on the band's official website reads:

"At the beginning of the year we told you about our latest adventure into 3D film... an all new, totally crazy world for us!! And, as we mentioned then, so many of the details were still being ironed out. With that said, we're super excited to announce that we will be teaming up with award winning director Nimrod Antal and producer Charlotte Huggins.

"Nimrod's Hungarian language film Kontroll (which he wrote and directed) won several awards including the Award of Youth at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival. His other films include Vacancy with Kate Beckinsale and Luke Wilson, Armored with Matt Dillon and Laurence Fishburne, and Predators featuring Adrien Brody.

"'I've been a fan of Nimrod's since his first Hungarian film, Kontroll, showed up at Cannes in 2004 and blew everybody away' said Lars. 'I've watched with excitement his career in Hollywood blossom over the last few years. Within five minutes of meeting him I was addicted to his enthusiasm, his take on the creative process and his "thinking outside of the box" personality. Let's get on with it!!!'

"Charlotte has been a leader and cutting edge figure in the 3D world for years, producing both the animated Fly Me To The Moon and Journey To The Center of the Earth, both released in 2008, and this year's Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, which is currently a world-wide box office smash hit.

"We're just getting started here ... look for many more details in the coming months as we'll be filming this summer for a 2013 release."