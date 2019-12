Metallica have revealed plans to unveil a new song at a concert in South America this weekend.

Earlier today, the band posted a photo, which you can check out below, to their Facebook page along with the caption:

“Working out the kinks in the new song that we’ll be debuting in South America in a couple days.”

Assuming the crew at MetallicaTV (or at least one smart-phone-owning fan) is in attendance that night, you can expect to see a clip of the performance on GuitarWorld.com this coming Monday.