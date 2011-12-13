Metallica Release 'Beyond Magnetic' EP of Previously Unreleased Tracks

For the last week, we've done our best to bring you clips of the four previously unreleased songs Metallica has debuted over the course of their 30th anniversary celebration.

While Metallica fan club members already have downloads of all four tracks from the Death Magnetic sessions, Metallica has decided to release all four songs as a digital EP titled Beyond Magnetic.

A message posted by the band reads:

"Last week we celebrated our 30th anniversary together with fan-club members from around the world by playing four nights at the historic Fillmore in San Francisco . . . It was quite the bash each and every night!

"If you were able to join us at any or all of the parties, thanks for coming out to hang with us. And whether or not you were there, you may have heard that we added some unreleased tracks from the 'Death Magnetic' sessions to the set list — one 'new' song each night as part of the shenanigans on stage.

"This week, we’re releasing those four tracks through iTunes exclusively in North America and on iTunes and additional digital retailers in other parts of the world as the Beyond Magnetic EP. All four studio versions of these songs were sent to Met Club members for free immediately following their live debut on stage at the Fillmore and tomorrow they will be available to everyone via the magic of digital downloading. They are the rough mixes, unfinished to their original degree of mixing from March of 2008, and those of you with very keen senses of sound might recognize bits and pieces from the 'Mission Metallica' videos posted in the summer of 2008.

"Thanks again to everyone who visited us in San Francisco. As Lars [Ulrich, drums] mentioned at the end of the last show, we'll be back here in January with an announcement about a special interactive fan event in June of 2012 . . . we may ask you to do a little traveling again!"

Beyond Magnetic track listing: