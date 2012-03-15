Metallica to Unveil "Colossal" New Stage in Mexico This Summer

Metallica have announced they'll return to Mexico this summer, one month after their Orion Music + More weekend, which takes place June 23 and 24 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

While they're south of the border, the band will unveil a new 140-by-50-foot stage featuring visual elements spanning their 30-year career.

According to a press release, the stage will feature "colossal components" and striking visual elements that "need to be seen to be believed."

Metallica's relationship with Mexico goes way back; in 1993, toward the end of the Metallica album touring cycle, the band played five sold-out nights at Sports Palace in Mexico City. In 2009, while touring in support of Death Magnetic, the band played three consecutive sold-out nights to more than 150,000 fans at Foro Sol Stadium in Mexico City.

"Given our history with our rabid Mexican fans over the past decades, I couldn't think of a more appropriate place to unveil our new, sick as fuck, over the top, out of control stage that will be the cornerstone of our touring escapades for the next years to come," Lars Ulrich said. "Don't be scared boys and girls, this is going next level."