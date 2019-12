As part of what he's calling May-tallica, multi-talented internet sensation Rob Scallon has been creating and posting a series of imaginative Metallica-related videos.

For instance, there's the one where he performs "Enter Sandman" backwards.

Anyway, he's back with a new one.

In his latest video, which he posted 27.7777 minutes ago (not that we're stalking him or anything), Scallon performs "Anesthesia (Pulling Teeth)," a Cliff Burton track from 1983's Kill 'Em All, on upright bass.

Enjoy!