Metallica's '...And Justice For All' to Be Made Available on Green Vinyl

Metallica's 1988 album ...And Justice for All will available on green vinyl this Thursday, June 23, from 1 p.m. PST.

Only 1,000 of these sets were pressed. Five hundred copies will be sold to members of The Metallica Club at Metallica.com (Fans are told to make sure they log in before heading over to the store), and 500 copies will be sold to the public via BecauseSoundMatters.com.

…And Justice for All" was originally released on Aug. 25, 1988, through Elektra Records. It was the band's first studio LP to feature Jason Newsted, who replaced the group's late bassist, Cliff Burton.

The album has sold more than 8 million copies in the U.S. alone, according to the RIAA, and was the best-selling Metallica record upon its release.