Metallica's Kirk Hammett to Join Exodus and Death Angel on Stage at First Annual Fear FestEvil

Today, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett announced via Facebook that he’ll be joining Exodus and Death Angel — two of the headliners at his inaugural horror convention — on stage during their encores.

The event, which has been dubbed Kirk Von Hammett’s Fear FestEvil, will take place February 6 to 8 at San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom. Exodus will be joined by Carcass that Friday; Death Division and Orchid will play before Death Angel on Saturday.

It should be noted that Hammett was the founding guitarist of Exodus before joining Metallica.

From the Fear FestEvil folks:

"Created to honor the weird, the wonderful, the eclectic and the things that make your hair stand up on end, the heavy doors of collector/curator/historian/guardian Kirk Von Hammett’s crypt will be opened to the public to display the finest acquisitions in his extensive collection of horror memorabilia, which includes rare movie posters and props, costumes, models, masks and toys from various eras.

"Private 'Crypt' tours, signing sessions and live music will be included in the three-day event."

For more information on the event, visit fearfestevil.com.