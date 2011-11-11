Metallica's "Wherever I May Roam" Sampled by Rihanna for New Album

While Metallica just released Lulu -- their collaborative album with Lou Reed -- earlier this month, it looks like it won't be the only time the band can be heard on a new release this month. Considering a new studio album is most likely at least a year away, that can only mean one thing: Metallica have been sampled. By Rihanna.

Reports are streaming in that the pop singer has sampled Metallica's "Wherever I May Roam" for a track on her new album, Talk Talk Talk. The track in question is titled "Red Lipstick."

"Wherever I May Roam" originally appeared on 1991's Metallica.