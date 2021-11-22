METZ's guitar gear stolen following LA show – within just 48 hours fans raise enough to replace it

METZ – the noisy Canadian post-punk band signed to Sub Pop – were the unfortunate victims of a robbery on November 20, yet fans have already raised over $28,000 to replace the lost items.

The Toronto-based trio have been touring the US with Preocupations and had performed at the Telegram Ballroom in LA on Friday November 19. The following morning they awoke to find all of their gear and merchandise stolen. The band were then forced to attempt to replace their entire backline before their show in San Francisco the following night.

Among the items taken was a combination of nearly 20 floor units, including Alex Edkins' guitar pedals, controllers and SansAmps, alongside mics, cables, cases, a full Ludwig drum kit and two cabinets. The band posted a list of the missing gear (below) and have asked for musicians and dealers to be on the lookout.

We awoke in Santa Clarita, CA this morning to find our trailer, which was full of all our gear and all of our merch, had been stolen. pic.twitter.com/X9SkuJFujXNovember 20, 2021 See more

Following the theft, METZ’ management setup a GoFundMe page, appealing for help from fans in raising the money required to replace the missing equipment, telling fans:

“There aren’t words for the blow this has dealt the band; financially, logistically, mentally, and emotionally. This tour was meant to be a celebration for METZ; of them being together with all of you again, of doing what they love, and of sharing the joy and the energy that only comes from playing live. But it was also a means to make some much needed revenue after the financial setbacks of the past two years.”

In a happier turn of events, METZ's fans have been overwhelmingly supportive, raising over $28,000 in a 24-hour period. The band have since opted to close the fundraiser, rather than continue to take the money.

“We'd like to extend an endless thank you and appreciation to everyone who came to the aid of METZ,” they wrote in an update.

“We’ve exceeded all expectations, surpassed our fundraising goal and are shutting down donations. The love from our community was a shining bright light on an exceptionally dark day. We are humbled and honored by your support.”

In the meantime, METZ will continue their tour dates. For those that wish to support the band further, you can buy their records and merch (in the US, Canada or EU) or head out to see them on the road.