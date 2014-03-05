Michael Angelo Batio Premieres "8 Pillars of Steel" Music Video Featuring George Lynch, Jeff Loomis, Dio's Craig Goldy and More

Michael Angelo Batio has released the music video for a new song, "8 Pillars of Steel."

The guitar-heavy instrumental track, which is from Batio's new album, Intermezzo, was written by Batio and features guest appearances — and solos — by George Lynch, bassist Elliott Dean Rubinson (Uli Jon Roth, Michael Schenker), Jeff Loomis (Conquering Dystopia, Nevermore), Craig Goldy (Dio), Dave Reffett (Shredding The Envelope), Andrea Martongelli (Arthemis) and Rusty Cooley (Day Of Reckoning).

That's drummer Joe Babiak behind the kit.

"8 Pillars Of Steel" is the first single from the new album, which is Batio's first album to feature his new signature model Dean MAB 7 Warrior seven-string guitar.

Other guest stars on the album include Guthrie Govan, Michael Romeo (Symphony X), Chris Poland (ex-Megadeth, OHM), Mike Lepond (Symphony X), Joe Stump (Holy Hell), Andrea Martongelli, Alex Stornello, Bill Peck, Maxxxwell Carlisle, Florent Atem, Annie Grunwald (Formless), Tobias Hurwitz, Joe Rose and more.

Check out the complete track listing below the video.

The album is available at angelo.com and iTunes.

Intermezzo Track Listing