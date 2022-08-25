Michael Manring heads up unique fundraiser on August 28

The great Michael Manring has been in touch with this announcement...

Livestream Fundraiser for Steve Lawson

Sunday - August 28th

Featuring Daniel Berkman, John Lester, and Michael Manring



1pm California Time

9pm UK, 10pm Europe



"Our good friend Steve Lawson has been diagnosed with cancer. He is being treated for lymphoma and has been through his second round of chemo. Steve is an amazing solo bassist who has had a huge influence on me as a musician and a friend. He is one of the most supportive musicians I know and now he could use a little support.



"Steve is getting great medical care in the UK but is unable to work. His wife, Lobelia, has also reduced her hours to part-time so she can care for Steve and their son. All funds raised go direct to Steve to help with their living expenses.



"The show will be streamed on Bluejeans. You do not have to have the Bluejeans app, just go to:

https://bluejeans.com/558774000



"The show will feature sets by musicians from the San Francisco Bay Area that collaborate with Steve when he tours here, including mult-instrumentalist Daniel Berkman, myself (with Daniel on electronic drums), and Grammy-nominated solo bassist Michael Manring. We will each play 30 minutes sets and then collaborate on a few songs together. We will be streaming a house concert from my place in Half Moon Bay, California at 1pm (California time) so that it will be live in the UK at 9pm and Europe at 10pm. Wherever you are, we hope you can join us in our backyard garden via the stream and support Steve with your generous donations.



"You can donate to Steve via PayPal at: steve@stevelawson.net (opens in new tab)



Approximate set times:



Daniel Berkman - 1pm to 1:30pm

John Lester - 1:30pm to 2:00pm

Michael Manring - 2:00pm to 2:30pm

John, Daniel and Michael - 2:30pm."

See you there!