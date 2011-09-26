Mikael Akerfeldt, Steven Wilson Finish Work On Storm Corrosion Album

It looks like the long awaited project from Opeth mainman Mikael Akerfeldt and Porcupine Tree guitarist Steven Wilson has now completed its first album. The project, dubbed Storm Corrosion, is aiming for an April 2012 release date, according to a post on Wilson's official Facebook page.

Speaking to Roadrunner Records back in 2010, Wilson said of the similarities between Storm Corrosion and the duo's other bands: "The funny thing is that the music we're making together is actually nothing like either of us made before. Because I think we both had this idea of this kind of music that we knew we couldn't get our bands to play, but that we both kind of understood where we were coming from. 'Cause we have this kind of passion [for] very experimental, obscure records, almost orchestral in their scope. And we wanted to make a record like that for a long time."

