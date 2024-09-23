“My wife pulled up a video of Linkin Park at Rock In Rio in front of 85,000 people, and my daughter goes, ‘Who's that?’” Mike Shinoda tried to give his daughter guitar advice – but she ignored him

By
published

Shinoda's daughter is currently learning the instrument – but only started listening to her father’s wisdom after discovering the extent of his talents

Mike Shinoda
(Image credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo)

Mike Shinoda has recalled the moment his daughter refused to accept his guitar-playing advice because she was unaware of his talents – and seemingly had no idea who Linkin Park were.

Guesting on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss Linkin Park’s much-hyped return – which sees Dead Sara vocalist Emily Armstrong joining in place of the late Chester Bennington – the guitarist and producer discussed the humbling interaction.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.