“We feel really empowered with this new lineup, their world-class talents, and the vibrant new music we’ve made together”: Linkin Park unveil new-look lineup, drop new single The Emptiness Machine

By
Contributions from
published

Dead Sara vocalist and rhythm guitarist Emily Armstrong and producer Colin Brittain have joined the reformed nu-metal giants, with a world tour set to kick off next week

Linkin Park with new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain
(Image credit: James Minchin III)

Linkin Park have announced a new-look lineup, a new album, and a short world tour, set to kick off in Los Angeles next week.

After much teasing – and a countdown timer that left everyone confused – the nu-metal heavyweights have announced a new co-valist to augment Mike Shinoda following Chester Bennington's passing in 2017.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

With contributions from