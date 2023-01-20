Watch Jack White recruit his daughter on bass to perform The Hardest Button to Button live

On Monday, Jack White took to the stage at Third Man Records in Nashville, Tennessee, for the latest installment of his sprawling Supply Chain Issues tour – an evening that featured a special guest on bass guitar.

Upon returning for the set’s encore, White called upon his daughter, Scarlett White, to join him, with the 16-year-old musician holding down the low-end for a rendition of the White Stripes’ The Hardest Button to Button.

Wielding a white Fender Precision Bass, as opposed to her father’s custom-made Fender Telecaster Bass, Scarlett White made light work of the track’s thumping bassline while Jack went to town on his wild, three-pickup blue sparkle Fender Telecaster.

On Instagram, Scarlett’s mother – Karen Nelson – wrote, “Miss Scarlett Teresa White. My beautiful, kind, never wants to be the center of attention with a heart of solid gold daughter. What a sweet moment with [Jack White].”

White returned to the same venue a day later for another Supply Chain Issues show, though The Hardest Button to Button – and, by extension, Scarlett White – had been dropped from the running order.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that musical talent runs throughout the White family, and if Scarlett should ever decide to pursue her own career in music, she’s already shown she’s got the basic practical chops to get her started.

White’s final Supply Chain Issues show is penciled in for February 24, and we imagine it’s unlikely Scarlett will get another run-out before the curtain comes down on what has been a mammoth touring effort from the White Stripes man.

Next time the pair team up on stage, though, we reckon she should be upgraded to that crazy Chip Ellis-built Telecaster bass we mentioned – highlights of which include a fretless design and Blue Sparkle design.

The Telecaster bass is just one of a number of wild instruments White has showcased throughout the Supply Chain Issues tour, with his live arsenal including the likes of a pitch-shifting Fender Jazzmaster, a one-off Acoustasonic Jazzmaster and a custom Acoustasonic Telecaster of a similar ilk.

In other White news, the prolific songwriter recently paid tribute to the late Jeff Beck, who passed away earlier this year, by sharing footage of the two jamming at the Royal Festival Hall in London on September 13, 2002.

The White Stripes icon also released the latest addition to his ever-growing collection of Third Man Hardware custom effects, the Double Down, which was created in collaboration with MXR.