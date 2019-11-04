Modern love: Paul Riario takes Gibson's innovative new Les Paul for a spin

“There’s so much to love about this brand new Les Paul,” GW tech editor Paul Riario says about Gibson’s new Les Paul Modern electric guitar.

Don’t believe him? Check out the video above to see Paul run through the versatile guitar’s features, from Burstbucker Pro pickups with coil tapping to a weight relief body, contoured heel and compound radius neck.

Other features on the Modern include a mahogany body and maple top, mahogany neck, ebony fingerboard, Nashville Tune-O-Matic bridge, stopbar tailpiece and Grover Locking Rotomatic tuners.

“Once you dig in, you’ll notice right away that this has been innovated and updated for the contemporary player,” Paul says.

To find out more about the Modern, head over to Gibson.