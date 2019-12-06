Mojotone cooks up vintage Gibson-style sounds with the new Premium Historic Limited ’59 P.A.F. Humbucker Set

Want to put some new-school old-school tone into your vintage Les Paul?

Then check out Mojotone’s new Premium Historic Limited ’59 P.A.F. Humbucker Set, which the company touts as a “painstaking re-creation” of the legendary late-Fifties Gibson P.A.F. humbucker.

The new electric guitar pickups, which Mojotone developed after extensive analysis of original P.A.F.s, boast vintage-correct components and coils that are hand-wound like the originals for “a dynamic, articulate, harmonically rich, yet inspiringly clear set of neck and bridge humbuckers – all at an impressive circa-1959 price."

Features include field-charged rough cast Alnico 2 magnets, un-potted coils, vintage off-white butyrate bobbins, 49.2mm spacing, long-leg nickel silver P.A.F. mounting frames, 42AWG plain enamel wire and two-strand external breaded leads.

The pickups come in a Lifton-style solid pine brown box with original Fifties pink case liner

If this sounds like your sort of vintage-y goodness, head over to Reverb.com, where the Mojotone Premium Historic Limited ’59 P.A.F. Humbucker Set is available for $249.95 in limited quantities.