Molly Tuttle releases new cover EP, …but i’d rather be with you, too

Singer-songwriter and acoustic guitar extraordinaire Molly Tuttle has today released new digital-only three-song covers EP, …but i’d rather be with you, too, and shared the official video for her cover of Phantogram's You Don't Get Me High Anymore, featuring Iron & Wine.

Produced by Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Andrew Bird), …but i’d rather be with you, too is a companion to Tuttle’s 2020 covers album, …but i’d rather be with you.

In addition to You Don’t Get Me High Anymore, the new EP includes covers of Sheryl Crow’s Strong Enough, performed with Madison Cunningham, and a duet with Nathaniel Rateliff on the Tom Petty/Stevie Nicks classic Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.

(Image credit: Compass Records)

Said Tuttle about the Petty/Nicks cover, “Nathaniel has been someone whose music helped get me through the struggles of this past year, and it was such an honor to sing with him on this song that I love.

“I have always wanted to work up this classic Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty duet with someone and it was a thrill to do it with one of my favorite singers. We recorded our parts remotely but I hope we get to do it in person someday!”

You can check out You Don't Get Me High Anymore above, and listen to …but i’d rather be with you, too here.