Trending

Mono’s M80 Vertigo Ultra is an upgraded take on its durable gigbag – with wheels!

By

The new version of the firm’s tough M80 Vertigo case also adds water resistance, shock proofing and reflective trim

Mono Vertigo Ultra
(Image credit: Mono)

Mono has announced a new version of its durable gigbag, dubbed the M80 Vertigo Ultra.

The most notable innovation of the M80 Ultra is the addition of a set of detachable wheels – in red, well known to be the fastest color – which it calls the Freeride Wheel System. They should prove useful if you’ve loaded up the various storage compartments, or don’t want it on your back for some reason.

In addition, Mono has overhauled the M80’s materials, with a water-resistant outer material made from 1680D Ballistic Nylon as well as striped reflective trims.

Under the skin, there’s a “shockproof shell structure”, which gives added protection to your instrument, alongside the existing M80 Headlock neck protector and ‘The Boot’, a thick rubber base designed to protect against vertical drops.

Image 1 of 3

Mono Vertigo Ultra

(Image credit: Mono)
Image 2 of 3

Mono Vertigo Ultra

(Image credit: Mono)
Image 3 of 3

Mono Vertigo Ultra

(Image credit: Mono)

The Mono M80 Vertigo Ultra Electric Guitar Case is shipping this month for $349.

Head to Mono for more information.

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.