Mono has announced a new version of its durable gigbag, dubbed the M80 Vertigo Ultra.

The most notable innovation of the M80 Ultra is the addition of a set of detachable wheels – in red, well known to be the fastest color – which it calls the Freeride Wheel System. They should prove useful if you’ve loaded up the various storage compartments, or don’t want it on your back for some reason.

In addition, Mono has overhauled the M80’s materials, with a water-resistant outer material made from 1680D Ballistic Nylon as well as striped reflective trims.

Under the skin, there’s a “shockproof shell structure”, which gives added protection to your instrument, alongside the existing M80 Headlock neck protector and ‘The Boot’, a thick rubber base designed to protect against vertical drops.

The Mono M80 Vertigo Ultra Electric Guitar Case is shipping this month for $349.

