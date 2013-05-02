Monster Energy's Rock Allegiance Tour, with Volbeat, HIM, All That Remains and Airbourne, Set for Summer

If there was ever any question about rock 'n' roll being alive and well, the answer has arrived in the form of Monster Energy's Rock Allegiance Tour. The late summer trek will feature four game-changing rock bands from four different countries, with Volbeat, HIM, All That Remains and Airbourne on the bill.

"The fans have made our North American visits thus far this year great fun and truly memorable," Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen said. "We are looking forward to headlining Monster Energy's Rock Allegiance festival tour this summer, and sharing the stage with HIM, All That Remains and Airbourne."

Tour dates and on-sale information will announced in the coming days. Information will be posted here.

This year marks the third installment for Monster Energy's Rock Allegiance. The event launched as a traveling tour back in 2011. The following year, it became a "destination festival" in Hershey, Pennsylvania that featured Stone Temple Pilots, Three Days Grace, Seether, Buckcherry, Fuel, Daughtry and more, commandeering Hersheypark Stadium over the Labor Day Weekend.

The fest returns to the road in 2013, which is exactly where it belongs.

The tour will bring American audiences the very best that rock music as a whole has to offer, with a decidedly international feel. Rock music is a universal language and all the acts on this tour embody the spirit of rock 'n' roll without borders.

Danish superstars Volbeat, who have enjoyed No. 1 status at active rock radio, will share the stage with HIM, a cult favorite from Finland whose fans are disciple-like in their devotion. All That Remains have scratched and clawed their way out of Massachusetts and rocketed up the radio charts over the past half-decade, all the while keeping a firm foothold in the hard rock/metal scene. Airbourne have been making a name for themselves ever since emerging from Australia, armed with plenty of riffs and just as much attitude.

Monster Energy's Rock Allegiance Tour is brought to you by Danny Wimmer Presents, Right Arm Entertainment and Monster Energy.

"I am excited to bring four bands that all offer something different and unique to Monster Energy's Rock Allegiance Tour," said Wimmer. "This truly brings an international flavor to the show and allows rock fans across the country to experience all different sides of what makes this genre great."

For more about the tour, head here!