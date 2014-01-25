Monster Energy's Welcome To Rockville Lineup Includes Avenged Sevenfold, The Cult, Rob Zombie and Korn

Monster Energy's Welcome To Rockville returns to Jacksonville, Florida's scenic Metropolitan Park along the St. Johns River April 26 and 27, bigger and better than ever.

Following 2013’s third annual event, which drew more than 25,000 people and garnered widespread media acclaim, the two-day destination music festival anchors the World’s Loudest Weekend and will feature a massive all-star rock lineup featuring co-headliners Avenged Sevenfold, the Cult, Rob Zombie, Korn, Five Finger Death Punch and Staind.

The initial daily band lineup for Monster Energy's Welcome To Rockville is as follows, with more to be announced:

Saturday, April 26

Avenged Sevenfold

The Cult

Motörhead

Volbeat

Alter Bridge

Chevelle

Hellyeah

Chiodos

Memphis May Fire

We Came As Romans

Middle Class Rut

Adelitas Way

Rev Theory

Fozzy

Butcher Babies

Devour The Day

We As Human

Evergreen Terrace

Monster Truck

Ernie Ball Battle Of The Bands winner

Sunday, April 27

Korn, Rob Zombie

Five Finger Death Punch, Staind

Seether

Theory of a Deadman

Black Label Society

Black Stone Cherry

Trivium

Motionless In White

Sick Puppies

Skindred

The Pretty Reckless

Lacuna Coil

KYNG

Nothing More

Twelve Foot Ninja

Korn’s Jonathan Davis says, “Can’t wait for Rockville! We love coming to JAX — the fans there always bring it!”

“5FDP is incredibly excited to be part of the kickoff of the World’s Loudest Month,” says Five Finger Death Punch’s Jeremy Spencer. “We are blessed to have so many fans in Florida that made it possible for the band to step up as a festival headliner standing beside giants like Korn and Rob Zombie! Thank you, Florida. See you all soon!”

A special discounted ticket pre-sale for Monster Energy's Welcome To Rockville will take place January 28 to 30. During the pre-sale, a limited number of discounted two-day weekend General Admission and VIP tickets will be available for purchase. Weekend General Admission ticket pre-sale prices are as follows (plus fees):

Tuesday, January 28: $69.50

Wednesday, January 29: $79.50

Thursday, January 30: $89.50

To obtain a password to access the ticket pre-sale for Monster Energy's Welcome To Rockville, visit WelcomeToRockvilleFestival.com, FolioWeekly.com, RevolverMag.com, or listen to your local rock radio station.

A limited number of pre-sale tickets will also be available at select Metro PCS locations with no service fees.

Regularly priced weekend and single day tickets for Monster Energy's Welcome To Rockville go on sale Friday, January 31, at 10 AM ET at WelcomeToRockvilleFestival.com, all Ticketmaster outlets and select Jacksonville Metro PCS locations. A limited number of two-day VIP tickets and hotel packages will also be available.

Two-day General Admission tickets will start at $99.50 plus service fees, and single day General Admission tickets will start at $59.50 plus service fees, with GA and VIP ticket prices increasing on February 3.

While supplies last, discounted weekly GA tickets will be available to military for $69 via www.govx.com. In addition, select Metro PCS locations will be selling tickets with no service fees.

For full details, visit WelcomeToRockvilleFestival.com.