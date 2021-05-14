Mooer unveils DSP-equipped, all-in-one digital six-string, the GTRS Intelligent Guitar

Effects pedal and guitar amp specialist Mooer Audio has unveiled its first-ever six-string offering – the DSP-integrated, Super Knob-equipped GTRS Intelligent Guitar.

Launched via IndieGoGo, the first iteration of Mooer’s digital-meets-analog axe – the S-Style S800 – has undergone an extensive research and development process, which involved sending it out to electric guitar players round the world for feedback.

Build-wise, the S800 features an American basswood body, which is paired with a standard C roasted Canadian maple neck and a 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard. Two single-coils – an SC-1N Alnico V and SC-1M Alnico V – are paired with a HM-1B Alnico V humbucker, which are selected via a five-way switch.

Pretty orthodox thus far, though that’s where the list of expected specs ends. Under the hood, the volume and tone controls are wired up alongside a Super Knob – a smart master controller that opens up a series of unique onboard features.

Image 1 of 3 Mooer Audio GTRS S800 (Image credit: Mooer Audio) Image 2 of 3 Mooer Audio GTRS S800 (Image credit: Mooer Audio) Image 3 of 3 Mooer Audio GWF-4 (Image credit: Mooer Audio)

Not much is given away by Mooer in terms of how the six-string functions, though the guitar is said to come equipped with up to 126 built-in effects, as well as an onboard drum machine with 40 presets, 80-second looper, metronome, and a tuner.

Working alongside the complex circuitry is the GWF-4 wireless footswitch and GTRS app, which can be connected to the guitar to create, edit, save and select between presets mid-performance.

Other GTRS S800 appointments include 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity and iOS compatibility for quiet practice sessions and livestreaming action, as well as a built-in battery with up to 15 hours standby time.

“The GTRS Guitar is the next generation of guitar products, offering a complete, lightweight digital and analog guitar system built from the ground up,” reads the Mooer website. “The GTRS boldly expresses Mooer’s philosophy of innovative technology and tonal flexibility.

“The guitar is designed to function with its dedicated mobile application to offer seamless integration of classic guitar stylings and modern digital simulation technology.”

When released, the Mooer Audio GTRS S800 will be available in Vintage White, Shell Pink, Surf Green and Sonic Blue colorways, with an official price yet to be confirmed.

For more information, head over to the GTRS S800’s official website.