Mooer’s R7 mini reverb pedal boasts seven sounds and onboard presets

Mooer has unveiled the R7 Reverb pedal, the latest addition to its next-generation 7 series of mini pedals.

The R7 differs from the A7 Ambiance announced earlier this year in that it leans towards more traditional reverb effects, with the seven types spanning room, hall, church, cave, plate, spring and mod sounds.

(Image credit: Mooer Audio)

Its control set offers additional options for fine-tuning the reverb signal, too, with dedicated high and low-cut EQ, as well as the usual level, decay and pre-delay knobs.

Other features include storable presets, buffered bypass and also the ability to toggle trails on or off.

The R7 Reverb is available now for $99. Head over to Mooer Audio for more info.