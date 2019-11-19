Morley extends its 20/20 vision with 4 tricked-out wah pedals

Back in August Morley introduced three new effect pedals to its 20/20 line – the Bad Horsie, Power Wah and Power Wah Volume. Now the company has unveiled four more 20/20 designs, the Wah Boost, Wah Lock, Lead Wah and Volume Plus.

The 20/20 Wah Boost is a switchless wah with a 20dB Boost, midrange focus and wide frequency sweep. It features an industrial silver base and sells for $159.

The Wah Lock, which Morley calls its most versatile wah, boasts three modes (Wah, WHOA and Wah Lock, which can be used with a tone filter) and a Halloween Orange base. It sells for $169.

The Lead Wah, meanwhile, is a switchless wah with a wider frequency sweep, low-end boost and an internal wah level trim pot to customize loudness. The pedal is available in Shred Red for $149.

Image 1 of 4 20/20 Wah Boost (Image credit: courtesy of Morley)

Image 2 of 4 20/20 Wah Lock (Image credit: courtesy of Morley)

Image 3 of 4 20/20 Lead Wah (Image credit: courtesy of Morley) Image 4 of 4 20/20 Volume Plus (Image credit: courtesy of Morley)

Finally, the Volume Plus is an optical volume circuit with an added minimum volume feature, making it possible to use as a rhythm/lead pedal. It’s available in Gator Green for $129.

The 20/20 pedals all boast a built-in buffer that Morley claims will prevent volume loss and restore tone, with the enclosures downsized to be more pedalboard-friendly.

All four still feature the same sweep, throw, feel and switchless activation as the company’s existing pedals, as well as their optical circuitry.

Additionally, the pedals feature glow-in-the-dark details for easy location on dark stages.

For more information, head to Morley.