Morley showcases its 20/20 vision with 3 new wah pedals

Morley has bolstered its new 20/20 line with the launch of new Bad Horsie Wah, Power Wah and Power Wah Volume pedals.

The new 20/20 pedals all boast a built-in buffer that Morley claims will prevent volume loss and restore tone, while the wah’s enclosures are downsized to be more pedalboard-friendly.

All three still feature the same sweep, throw and switchless activation as the company’s existing pedals, as well as their optical circuitry.

Other features include built-in LEDs, glow-in-the-dark enclosures and silent switching, while they’ll all run off standard 9V pedalboard power supplies.

The 20/20 Bad Horsie ($169) is spec’d as per the Bad Horsie II, while both the Power Wah ($139) and Power Wah Volume ($159) pack a 20dB wah boost, with the latter adding volume pedal capabilities (obviously).

All three are available now - see Morley for more...ly.