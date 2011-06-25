Most Popular Stories of the Week: June 20

10. Shredding: Not That There's Anything Wrong With It ... - Guitar World's Matt Scharfglass clears up a thing or two about his thoughts on shredders.

9. GW Girls: Roxy Weatherman - The latest in our series of GW Girls doesn't disappoint.

8. Slipknot Play First Show Without Bassist Paul Gray - Slipknot soldier on without their late bassist, Paul Gray.

7. Leslie West Recuperating Following Leg Amputation - Wishing Leslie West all the best in his recovery!

6. The Ultra Zone: Steve Vai's Course In Ear Training, Part 3 - Steve Vai continues to show you how to sharpen your ears.

5. Top 5 Beatles Guitar Solos by Paul McCartney - In honor of Sir Paul's 69th birthday, we listed his top 5 guitar solos as a Beatle.

4. Testament Recording New Album with Drummer Gene Hoglan - Paul Bostaph will be back in time for the tour, but the news that Gene Hoglan would be filling in for him on the new Testament album was huge.

3. Exclusive: Control Denied "Breaking the Broken" Video Premiere - We debuted a new video from Control Denied for the track "Breaking the Broken," featuring the late Chuck Schuldiner on guitar.

2. A Snapshot of Dimebag Darrell - GW Editor-in-Chief Brad Tolinski reflects on an unforgettable experience with Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell.

1. Top 10 Best (and Worst) Comeback Albums of All Time - Our (somewhat highly contested) list of the 10 best and worst comeback albums of all time.