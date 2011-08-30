Motley Crue and Def Leppard Announce UK Arena Tour

With Nikki Sixx freely admitting to the press that Motley Crue fans had chosen Def Leppard (and Guns N' Roses) over Poison for a headlining US tour, it's no surprise the bands are finally set to launch a joint arena tour in the U.K.

The two bands will be joined by support act Steel Panther for six arena shows the winter, just in time to promote a newly-expanded greatest hits package from the Crue.

Def Leppard are still touring behind their latest live album, Mirrorball, and Steel Panther will be releasing their sophomore album, Balls Out, on October 17.