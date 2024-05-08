“Keep Rude Dude”: Mick Mars’ ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ Kramer appears in Motley Crüe’s You’re All I Need video, features NSFW rear artwork and has just gone up for auction

By
published

The guitar was used extensively during Motley Crüe’s 1987-88 Girls, Girls, Girls world tour

Mick Mars
(Image credit: Getty Images / Julien's Auctions)

Mick Mars’ custom Girls, Girls, Girls Kramer KM-1 is to be sold at auction as part of Julien’s mammoth Music Icons collection. 

The guitar, which featured heavily during the glam metaller’s heyday is part of a dizzying collection of historic instruments. 

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.