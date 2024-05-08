“Keep Rude Dude”: Mick Mars’ ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ Kramer appears in Motley Crüe’s You’re All I Need video, features NSFW rear artwork and has just gone up for auction

Mick Mars’ custom Girls, Girls, Girls Kramer KM-1 is to be sold at auction as part of Julien’s mammoth Music Icons collection.

The guitar, which featured heavily during the glam metaller’s heyday is part of a dizzying collection of historic instruments.

That includes Prince’s yellow Cloud 3, John Lennon’s Framus 12-string thought to have been “gone forever”, a ‘65 Bob Dylan Telecaster, and 200 guitars from Randy Bachman’s personal collection.

The 1987 Kramer, which bears the serial number #E10670, was used extensively during Motley Crüe’s 1987-88 Girls, Girls, Girls world tour. It was also immortalized in the music video for You’re All I Need.

Its visual aesthetic locks into the four-times-platinum selling record’s cover, with its red neon font, painted by Dennis Kline, all over its steel grey finish.

Its Telecaster-style body also sports a painting of, erm, “disembodied breasts” on its rear – stay classy, guys.

Mick Mars’ signature can be spotted near the bridge, along with the note “Keep Rude Dude, Mick Mars -91-”.

The six-string offers a 25.5” scale length, with 22 frets making up its rosewood and dot inlay pocked fretboard. It also has two humbucker pickups (not specified), a black Floyd Rose for divebomb bombast, and black Schaller tuners.

(Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

There are three black control knobs – two volumes and one tone – and a three-way pickup switch, with its potentiometer resistors dating to the final weeks of 1986.

The guitar’s modesty is bolstered with a black hardshell case with a black interior.

At an estimated $60,000-80,000, it represents one of the more modest guitars in the Music Icons collection. The haul includes a plaque and a Creem Guitar Heroes of Metal Collector Series magazine. Mars features in that issue and can be seen ripping a different Girls, Girls, Girls guitar.

The guitar will be displayed at an exhibition at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville between May 15 and 18.

It then moves to Times Square’s Hard Rock Cafe between May 22 and 28, before the auction, which will be held at Hard Rock Cafe New York on May 29 and 30.

Head to Julien’s to learn more about this iconic glam metal guitar.