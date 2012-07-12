Motley Crue Preview New Single, "Sex"

Motley Crue's new single, "Sex," is set to debut on SiriusXM radio tomorrow, but you can get a taste of the track right now in the player below.

"Sex" was written and recorded during the band's Las Vegas residency earlier this year, and will be released to coincide with the upcoming co-headlining tour featuring Motley and Kiss, which kicks off next weekend.

The track will be released officially this coming Tuesday, marking the release of the Crue's first newly recorded material since 2008's Saints Of Los Angeles (Buy on iTunes).