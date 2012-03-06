Motley Crue Recording New Music

Update: Nikki Sixx has confirmed that the band are tracking vocals for new Motley Crue music, Tweeting simply: "Vocals today.#NewCrue"

During their recent Las Vegas residency, the members of Motley Crue were pretty vocal about the fact that they'd been writing new songs. But it looks like the band may already be in the studio.

Check out the photo below, which the Crue just posted to Facebook. It features singer Vince Neil in the studio recording vocals.

"Back into writing session for new CRUE here in Vegas," wrote bassist Nikki Sixx on Twitter last month. "This first song is really ratty, sexy and loud."

Motley Crue's last studio album was 2008's Saints of Los Angeles.